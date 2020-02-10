Set up dry waste shed away from residential area: Ucassaim locals

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

The villagers of Ucassaim-Paliem-Punola panchayat on Sunday raised objection to a proposal regarding setting up of a shed for dry garbage in residential area and demanded that the same be set up in a non-residential area.

The shed is proposed to be set up at Pajir-Paliem. The locals expressed apprehensions that during monsoon the waste would flow along with rainwater and it would lead to a nuisance in the area.

Hence, they suggested that the panchayat should set up the shed in a non-residential area. The panchayat secretary Pravin Parab informed the villagers that if the panchayat fails to tackle garbage issue then a fine could be imposed on the panchayat.

He said that the shed needs to be constructed in an area where there is a proper access for movement of garbage vehicles. He further informed that soon wet waste collection would begin and that the panchayat is in the process of floating a tender.

The villagers suggested that a local should be considered for the task as garbage collection can be done in an effective manner. The villagers also raised the issue of rented rooms in the village and demanded that the panchayat should take one month’s rent from the owners of the premises.

Sarpanch Anand Gadekar said that in eight days time they will conduct survey of all rented rooms in the village and issue notices to defaulters.

On the issue regarding problems occurring due to roadside parking, the sarpanch informed the gram sabha that he will write to the police in that regard.