The trade union representing the mining workers has batted for a mining corporation to restart mines. Goa Convention of Workers has demanded that the government restart mining as soon as possible by setting up mining corporation.

They have planned to hold a rally at Panaji on 8th January on the issues of economic slowdown, unemployment and inflation.

GCW convenor Suhas Naik said there are various issues affecting Goa but the government has turned its blind eye to the situation.