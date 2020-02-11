Sesa FA edge FC Goa

NT NETWORK

Margao

Sesa Football Academy defeated FC Goa 2-1 in the GFA U-16 First Division League match played at Chowgule ground, Gogol-Margao on Monday.

Sesa FA broke the deadlock in the 35th minute after Aryan Salunke assisted Ranjit Tete upfront. Ranjit broke the offside trap and placed the ball past FC Goa keeper.

Crossing over, Aryan Salunke gave Sesa FA a two-goal cushion in the 51st minute as he nicely controlled a cross from Ronit and placed the ball in the bottom right corner of the.

Sesa FA conceded a goal in the dying minutes of the game through Wesley after he won a header over SFA center-back Aman Sawant from

a corner.