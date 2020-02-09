Sesa FA decimate Churchill Brothers; record second win

NT NETWORK

Sirsaim

Aryan Vaigankar’s four goals enabled Sesa Football Academy (SFA) hammer Churchill Brothers 8-0 and record their second win in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Junior League (Goa Zone) at SFA ground in Sirsaim on Saturday.

Sesa FA started scoring in the 15th minute through Aryan and there was no stopping the boys from Sirsaim who went about shredding Churchill Brothers who could do little to stop the onslaught.

SFA started with an attempt on goal when in the 15th minute Aryan controlled a long ball from his own defense and scored from the top of the box to leave the Churchill players fazed.

It did not take the hosts long to buttress their lead when in the 23rd minute Zeefrino Colaco displayed his individual brilliance by running from the centre, dribbling past a host of Churchill defenders and rounded Churchill Vansh Gaonkar for the second goal.

Churchill Brothers played with little motivation and instead preferred to fall back and contain the SFA onslaught, left the hosts with plenty of opportunities to test Churchill keeper Vansh who despite conceding eight goals, had a good evening under the horizontal.

SFA made it 3-0 at the half hour mark and this time too, it was Aryan who capitalised on a defensive lapse, dribbled past a defender to score his second and the teams third goal.

The third goal seemed to have stupefied the Churchill lads who hit back – with their only chance in the first half – when Gavon Sequeira took a long shot at goal which was comfortably collected by SFA keeper Mansur Manki.

Crespo D’Souza kept hurting the Churchill players when in the 35th minute he ran through the right wing and took a shot from an acute angle that brushed Churchill goalkeeper before sliding into the goal.

Sesa FA, despite being up by three goals kept enjoying their game and Aryan – who was having a ball – completed his hat-trick in the 40th minute when he converted a long cross from the left with a deft placement from the top of the box.

When it looked like the Sesa boys would take a break from scoring, striker Sahil Mohammed scored minutes before half time to register his name and leave the Churchill Brothers lads wondering during the lemon break. Sahil received a low cross from Crespo on the right-wing and tapped in from close.

The winners led 6-0 during the lemon break.

Churchill Brothers could do little in the second session whilst Sesa FA removed their feet off the pedal and preferred to pass the ball among themselves.

Aryan scored his fourth goal in the 56th minute and substitute Viky Diwale completed the rout in the 86th minute.