Seeking ease of running the business

By Manguirish Pai Raiker

The government has taken a bold decision in the interest of the country by refusing to sign the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) pact that covers trade in goods and services between the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and its free trade agreement (FTA) partners.

The entry of foreign goods at this point of time would have created massive problems for the MSME sector. The economic meltdown has created major upheaval in the country. The government in its own wisdom has taken lot of measures to ease the situation which is yet to show gainful returns.

The market has tightened its belt and the flow of goods has taken a hit. The slowing down of the manufacturing sector has impacted the growth of employment. The whole industry which includes the service sector is eagerly looking forward to the market recovery. To add to that misery many a banks have been caught napping and have made the common man lose faith in the system. The regulatory system need to take quick action and also look into the role of auditors who have played in the hands of the miscreants. The system needs clean up for the faith to be restored.

The reversal of slowing economy cannot be an overnight phenomenon. The appropriate action from the government and the policy guidelines giving right direction coupled with quick implementation will help to hasten the recovery process.

Government has been taking steps to help revive the economy. The business community is also making efforts to come out of the crises. The government machinery is not matching its steps with the policy guidelines issued. Implementing these changes is one thing, right attitude required at this moment is lacking. The officials at the grassroots are still in the outdated age. Instead of facilitation they are still in the fault finding mission. The need of the hour is hand holding and guiding, but in reality punitive approach is applied which has detrimental effect on business as well as businessman.

As correctly mentioned by the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, harassment of the small entrepreneurs is happening by issuing notices without even giving opportunity or justification. There should be some mechanism whereby these officials should be personally made responsible and liable for punitive action for their reckless and unjustified actions. Today they go scot free and top of it create ill will between the government and the public. This is very common in most of the departments related to revenue and regulatory bodies. Thus causing mental torture and harassment to small entrepreneurs besides loss of their constructive time and money which could be used to further the growth of business.

Short term measures would be to bring change in the attitude of the officials who come directly in contact with the entrepreneurs at the grass root level. The inspector raj is over on paper but not in reality. This should be the immediate concern for correction. Punitive approach should be done away with. Today official / inspector do not act as a regulator but as a fault finder because of which a small remains small. He does not increase his manpower with the fear of giving entry to the inspectors and facing the harassment. This is a big loss to the Nation, in terms of revenue and employment.

Entrepreneur today wants to be on the right side of law and pay all the legitimate dues of the state. But it is these officials who either create environment of terror and put the fear of punishment in their minds and make the SME operation remain below the capacity to avoid coming in the ambit of law.

In the finance minister’s Budget speech, mention has been made to remove the harassment factor. If this is genuinely done and due respect and dignity of the entrepreneurs maintained, better economic growth and prosperity will be on the horizon. Lot of discussion is held to improve ease of doing business. What is important today is ease of running the business. Proper infrastructure, hassle free administration and cooperation from the financial institutions will not only improve the business climate but also motivate next generation to be entrepreneurs with their innovative ideas benefitting the society, state and the nation.

The writer is chairman, MSME National Council, ASSOCHAM