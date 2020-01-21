Security beefed up at Dabolim

NT NETWORK

Vasco

Security in and around the Dabolim airport was intensified on Monday following detection of a ‘live’ explosive device at the Mangaluru airport in Karnataka.

According to sources, the security agencies including the central industrial security force and intelligence agencies have beefed up security around the Dabolim airport after components of low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) were found abandoned in

a bag outside the terminal building at the Mangaluru airport.

With the tourist season underway in the state, the government, with the help of security and intelligence agencies, is keeping an eye on suspicious movement at the Dabolim airport. The security agencies are also checking the movement of vehicles in order to thwart any untoward incident.