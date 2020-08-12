Second COVID Hospital comes into being today

NT NETWORK

Ponda

The sub-district hospital in Ponda that has been designated as the second full-fledged COVID Hospital in the state for treating symptomatic COVID patients will be made operational from Wednesday.

Medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Vikas Kuvelkar confirmed that they will start admitting the COVID positive patients from Wednesday

morning.

“We are fully prepared… all required medical equipment have been put in place. We have a dedicated medical team, including expert doctors, onboard,” he said.

It is pertinent to note that the decision to set up the second COVID Hospital was taken by the government as the lone COVID Hospital in Margao is running at full capacity following the recent surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state.