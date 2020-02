Once again a big confusion over Mhadei issue. Karnataka claims Supreme Court has directed the centre to notify the award of Mhadei tribunal. Goa government claims the hearing would start from 15th of July. And media reports from Delhi say that the award cannot be implemented until the final order is passed. No order is found on the Supreme Court website.

In reality, all the three states of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra have opposed the tribunal’s award of distributing Mhadei water.