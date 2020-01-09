SC admits petitions of 2 firms seeking mining resumption

Panaji: The Supreme Court has issued notices to the concerned parties including the Goa government on petitions filed by two mining firms seeking resumption of mining operations in the state as per lease renewal period of 50 years under the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act.

As per the Goa, Daman and Diu Mining Concession Abolition Act, 1987, the 50-year period of mining lease renewal will expire in 2037 and the petitioners – Vedanta and Geetabala Parulekar – have sought resumption of mining as per the 1987 Act.

The apex court has issued notices to the concerned parties including the Goa government in the mining lease extension matter for 50 years and scheduled the next hearing after four weeks.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta will appear for the state government and the central government. Vedanta will be represented by senior advocate P S Narsimha and team, while senior advocate Shyam Divan and team will represent Parulekar.

Advocate General of Goa Devidas Pangam told this daily that the state government has received notice from the apex court on the mining matter. He said that the Goa government will file its reply as soon as possible.

Mining operations have come to a halt in the state since March 2018 after the apex court quashed 88 leases and banned extraction of fresh iron ore.

Interestingly, the review petition filed by the state government is already before the apex court.

Goa Mining People’s Front (GMPF), an umbrella body of mining dependants, has also been demanding amendment to MMDR Act, 1957, or Goa Daman and Diu Mining Concession Abolition Act, 1987 to allow renewal of leases till 2037.