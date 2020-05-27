Sawant writes to Centre on Goans stuck abroad

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state government has written to the Union civil aviation ministry and the ministry of external affairs requesting them to arrange special flights for repatriation of Goans stranded in other countries.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that he is in constant touch with the ministries of civil aviation and external affairs pushing for repatriation of Goans stranded in various countries.

“On Tuesday I wrote a letter to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation and the Minster for External Affairs requesting them to arrange special flights to bring back the stranded Goans from other countries, directly to Goa,”

he said.