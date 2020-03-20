Sawant urges Goan returnees from other states to get tested

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday urged all those who arrive in the state from Maharashtra and Karnataka to get themselves checked for the coronavirus infection at the state-run facility in the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) before proceeding to their homes.

“I appeal to everyone who has arrived from Maharashtra and Karnataka including Pune and Mumbai to get themselves tested at the Goa Medical College and Hospital before going home,” Sawant said, talking to reporters after a videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sawant said that anyone who finds such persons who have travelled to these states should immediately ask them to get tested.

“After testing, they should self-quarantine themselves. And if anyone is not following the advisory of getting tested in the state-run facility, the government will force them to do so, as it is an important part of the precautions that need to be taken as per the advisory,” he said.

Sawant said that many Goans, who have been working in places like Pune and Mumbai have started coming back home (Goa). The Chief Minister also appealed to the domestic tourists not to visit Goa for vacation. He further said that in order to keep the situation under control, the government is considering imposing Section 144 so that assembly of more than five persons can be avoided. However, a final decision in this regard has not been taken yet.

Sawant also informed that the Chief Secretary and both the District Collectors are in talks with their counterparts in Karnataka and Maharashtra over sealing of the borders and also over transportation of essential commodities that are imported from the neighbouring states. He appealed to Goans to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22 as appealed by the Prime Minister.

“I also request all the political parties and their leaders to unite to fight against this disease. This is not an issue to be politicised. If the opposition has any suggestion or information on coronavirus issue, they can directly share it with me, the Health Minister or the Chief Secretary,” the Chief Minister said.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who was also a part of the meeting, told the media that except essential services and commodities, all other programmes or events that bring many people together including weddings should not take place in the state.

“I have given my suggestion on sealing the state borders. However, final call on it will be taken by the Chief Minister,” he said.