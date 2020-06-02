Sawant rules out cap on visitors’ inflow

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of capping the inflow of people into the state, as hardly 10 per cent of outsiders are coming down to Goa.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Sawant categorically stated that it is not possible to put a limit on number of people arriving in Goa from other states.

However, he said that hardly 10 per cent of outsiders coming to the state.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had suggested that the government should opt for capping on the inflow of people.

The Chief Minister also said the testing facilities set up at entry points, including railway stations and the Dabolim airport, are already in place and working smoothly.

COVID-hit family is uncooperative

Panaji: Members of the family from Mangor Hill in Vasco who have tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic are not cooperating with health authorities making it difficult for them to trace the source of infection for deadly virus. Highly-placed sources in the government said the infected family members are not cooperating with the health authorities. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the government has taken steps to contain the spread of the virus in that particular locality. NT