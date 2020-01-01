Sawant not hesitant to set up corporation to resume mining

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that his government will not hesitate to form the state mining corporation so as to resume mining activities in Goa, as recommended by the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2015. The mining operations came to a halt after the Supreme Court declared all the mining leases in the state invalid. “I am trying to study if auctioning of leases will delay process in the light of land issues in Goa,” he added. “The Supreme Court is likely to hear the mining case related to Goa on January 8, 2020,” he informed, pointing out, “We will ask permission from the Supreme Court for mining dump policy finalisation”.

The ruling party MLAs have already supported the formation of the state mining corporation.

On the other hand, the Goa Mining People’s Front had observed that forming a state-run mining corporation for resuming mining operations in Goa does not seem to be a feasible solution as the Union ministry of mines in its interlocutory application stated that there is a likelihood of conflicting rights being created unless the challenge to the Goa, Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration as Mining Leases) Act, 1987 is decided by the Supreme Court of India.

The Chief Minister maintained that in the event of the mining dump policy being implemented in the year 2020, some of the mining activities could start in Goa, during the forthcoming mining season.