Sawant is a weak CM: Khaunte, Velingkar

Panaji: Accusing Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of compromising Goa’s interest on the Mhadei issue, the opposition in the state on Wednesday asked Sawant to step down stating that Goans cannot be dependant on his ‘weak leadership’.

“We cannot be dependant on such weak leadership whose words have no value. The least Goa deserves is some honesty and accountability from its Chief Minister. I am reiterating, get us Goenkars our rights on Mhadei or resign,” Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte tweeted.

“@DrPramodPSawant, did you lie to us? What is the public supposed to make of this letter released by @PrakashJavadekar, the only person who seems to be communicating with you in the centre,” Khaunte quipped in another tweet.

Making a U-turn within a week’s time, Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) Prakash Javadekar has told Karnataka government that it can start work on the Kalasa-Banduri Nalla project after gazette notification of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal award and necessary forest and wildlife permissions.

On December 18, in an official communiqué to the Karnataka government, the MoEF&CC had said that the previous letter giving a green nod to the particular project had been kept in abeyance.

In a statement issued here, co-convenor of the newly formed apolitical forum Mhadei Bachao Andolan (MBA) Subhash Velingkar alleged that Goa government was part of the ‘conspiracy to sell River Mhadei to Karnataka’. Referring to Javadekar’s letter to Karnataka, Velingkar said that it is nothing but backstabbing the people of Goa by the Union minister. He said that the letter also proves that Pramod Sawant is a ‘weak’ Chief Minister.

“Chief Minister recently had said that he would come onto the street and protest if the central government fails to withdraw the letter given to Karnataka. Today I want him to remember his own words and do as he had said or he should step down as the Chief Minister of the state immediately,” Velingkar said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the developments, Goa Forward Party president and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai said that it was distressing and disturbing.

“This is highly distressing. All of us #Goenkars were one voice and one mind in rallying for the interests of Goa #Mhadei. This letter tells us what was told to us may not be the truth at all. This is disturbing. What’s happening? We have a right to know. Now! @DrPramodPSawant,” he tweeted.