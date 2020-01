Save Mhadei Save Goa to create awareness campaign on Mhadei

Save Mhadei Save Goa a movement led by Progressive Front of Goa has decided to organise door-to-door awareness campaign to create awareness on Mhadei.

They say, it is necessary to gather all people from Goa to pressurize Centre and neighboring state Karnataka.

It also criticized the government for not allowing an adjournment motion for Mhadei on technical grounds during the special assembly session