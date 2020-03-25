Sarpanchas meeting held at Candolim

NT NETWORK

Candolim: The minister for solid waste management and Calangute MLA, Michael Lobo held a meeting of 10 sarpanchas coming under the PHC Candolim jurisdictions to chalk out strategies in case of any eventuality due to COVID 19 out break.

Speaking to this daily the minister for solid waste management said that sarpanchas of Reis Magos, Nerul, Pilerne, Sangolda Saligao Guirim Parra Arpora Calangute and Candolim have been instructed to make arrangement of gloves gowns sanitizers masks in case of outbreak of COVID 19.

Those panchayats who do not have ambulances should make arrangements of private vehicles any financial help will be provide ,

Some isolated hotels have also been arranged to quarantine effected people in case of a outbreak as PHC Candolim will not be able to handle in case of a outbreak in the beach belt

Sarpanchas are instructed to make arrangements of volunteers and panch members to help the senior citizens. and people who need groceries food and medicines this will be provided at their door steps for which a help line number will be provided to the residents of my constituency.