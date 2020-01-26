Sardesai wants debate on CAA in Assembly

Panaji: Following Chief Minister Pramod Sawant throwing a challenge for a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Goa Forward Party leader and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai on Saturday said he will demand with the Speaker of the state legislative assembly to allow time for a debate in the House on the new citizenship law during the forthcoming assembly session.

Sardesai also demanded a debate on how the budget will be passed when a number of MLAs have disqualification petition pending against them.

Addressing a press conference to welcome the entry of former MGP leader Jagdish Bhobe into the party, the former deputy chief minister said that the 15th Finance Commission has pointed to the influx issue faced by the state.

Sardesai said the floating population is putting a strain on the state’s infrastructure and added that CAA implementation will further aggravate the problem. “Our MLAs together with other opposition members will strongly demand time for a debate on CAA in the House, he said.

“What would be a better platform than the assembly to have a debate and discuss all related issues, be it CAA or anything else,” he said adding that all the representatives elected by the people will also get an opportunity to put forward their views. “Let us see how many MLAs voice their concerns against the amended Citizenship Act on the floor of the House,” he said.

Many MLAs have disqualification pending against them and still the budget will be passed; this requires a debate in the House, he said.

“It was our mistake to support the Sawant-led government after the sad demise of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Sawant has moved out of his way to create a support base, a coalition that goes beyond traditional hegemonic groups. A group of 10 MLAs, which defected and joined BJP appears to be suffocated and might break the ties,” he alleged.

While speaking on the Lokayukta report indicting former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar and two bureaucrats, Sardesai said that an FIR needs to be registered against them. “It’s a good revolution. The Chief Minister should take action on the Lokayukta report,” he said.