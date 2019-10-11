Sanquelim bury St Domnic Savio under 8 goals

NT NETWORK

Panaji

A hat-trick by Pravin Kanekar helped Football Club Sanquelim beat St Domnic Savio 8-0 in the Goa Football Association Third Division League match at Bicholim ground, on Thursday. The winners led 2-0 at the break as Ashwin Sawal and Charles Fernandes scored in the first session for the winners.

St Domnic Savio, who earlier put up a strong fight in the first 45 minute, succumbed to the Sanquelim’s pressure as they conceded at regular intervals.

Pravin Kanekar made it 3-0 in the 51st minute before a Joaquim Pinto’s own goal made it more miserable for St Domnic Savio who trailed 0-4 in the 68th minute.

In the final 20 minutes, Pravin Kanekar scored two more goals completing his treble while Dharshan Pujari and Omkar Naik were others to get on the score sheet.

At Chapora ground: Hosts Chapora Yuvak Sangh showed no mercy upon their opponents Peddem Bomm SC, as they thrashed them 6-0.

Stephen Martin and Pundalik Madgaonkar scored a brace each while Charles Fernandes and Aniket Dabholkar netted to take the final tally to 6-0.

At Poriat ground: Sangolda Lightning made light work of United Club of Nerul with

a 7-1 win.

Two players—Suhan Kambli and Macan Pereira, scored a double each for Sangolda team and Udai Naik, Myron Fernandes and Ajay Patel also scored for the winning team. Nerul netted a consolation through Rameshwar Chopdekar.

At Mandopa ground: Dicarpale Sports Club trounced St Sebastian YC Fatorda 6-0. Mack Borges and Elroy Moniz netted a double for the winning team while Melroy Fernandes and Mario Vales were the other goal scorers for the winners.

At Cavelossim ground: United Club of Orlim hit Dramapur SC for a tennis score 6-3. A four-goal blitz by Aleeward Mascarenhas and a strike each from Robinson Colaco and Flyod Luis helped in completing the rout of the

Dramapur.

Akshay Kenkre netted a brace supported by Savio Fernandes’ strike made it 3-6 for Dramapur.

At Tilamola ground: Tilamola United scored a resounding 10-0 win over Macasana Welfare Club. Macklon Colaco scored a treble while Assli Carvalho and Alvino Carvalho netted a brace each for the winning team. Diego Olivera, Lester Fernandes and Clato Carvalho were the other goal scorers.