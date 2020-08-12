Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

Agencies

Mumbai

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, say reports. It has also been reported that the 61-year-old actor will soon be flying to the US for medical treatment.

Shekhar Suman’s son Adyayan Suman took to his Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “Sanju sir diagnosed with lung cancer 🙁 #sanjaydutt get well soon sir this year why u doing this?”

Dutt got discharged from the hospital on Monday and returned home after he was hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital as he complained of breathing discomfort and chest pain. He suffered from low oxygen saturation levels, leading to discomfort in the chest.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram and posted a cryptic note saying that he is taking a break from work to get some medical treatment done.

Sanjay wrote, “Hi friends. I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon.”