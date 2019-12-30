Samiksha Naik bags business excellence award

Goan entrepreneur, Samiksha Naik received the Global Business Leadership Excellence Award recently. Naik is the founder of Samswek Global Events and Exhibitions, an event management company based in Dubai that caters to leading brands. Naik moved to the UAE in 2012 and worked in the media industry before venturing into her own company.

The award was by the Centre of Economic and Leadership Development, an organisaton that empowers individuals by holding training sessions, specialised gender-based conferences, and other capacity building programmes. Speaking on the award, Naik said that, her entrepreneurship skills sets her aside and makes her great role model for peers working around her. “I am a true dreamer who not only dreams big but also have the capability of turning dreams into realities. A perfect example of someone who dreams the most to do the most,” said Naik. The award function was at the Jumeira Mina A Salam Madinat Jumeirah Hotel in Dubai and on December 11.