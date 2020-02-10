Saligao sarpanch assures action on roadside food vans, carts

NT NETWORK

Saligao

The issue of food vans and carts operating along roadsides, that is contributing to traffic chaos and littering, highlighted by this daily, resonated at the Saligao gram sabha on Sunday.

A resident, citing the report that appeared in this daily highlighting how food vans and carts operating near Saligao church and along the busy stretch of Porvorim highway, were leading to traffic problems, sought action in the matter in particular shifting of such food vans and carts from roadsides.

Sarpanch Shraddha Borkar assured the villagers that on Monday the panchayat would send notices to fast food vendors who operate along the roadside by stationing their vehicles and carts and later further action would be taken.

On the issue of Saligao solid waste management plant expansion plan, the sarpanch said that the panchayat is with the people of Saligao and that it will not allow expansion of the waste facility, adding, objection to it has already been raised with the government.

Further in this regard, the villagers raised concern over the budgetary provision made in the recently presented state budget to the tune of Rs 100 crore for the expansion of the waste management facility.

The secretary read out the panchayat budget for the year 2020-21. Ex-sarpanch Oraskar sought monetary provision for sports-related expenditure and a library facility. The villagers passed a resolution objecting to declaration of the village as an urban area.

The sarpanch informed the gram sabha that the panchayat has planned to hike the house garbage tax. When the villagers raised the issue of collection of garbage tax from illegal houses, the secretary Clifton Azavedo said that they will write to the directorate of panchayats on the issue.