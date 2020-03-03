Salgini locals decide to boycott ZP election as road ‘not repaired’

Curchorem: The villagers of Salgini in the Sanguem taluka have decided to boycott the upcoming ZP election as a protest against the failure of the government to repair the main road.

An enquiry revealed that during last assembly elections, candidates of different political parties had assured the villagers that as soon as the election was over, the 7 km main road will be hot-mix carpeted. Now, the ZP election is round the corner, but there are no signs of the road repair.

When the villagers contacted the PWD, they were informed that talks are going on with the forest department as the road passes through the forest department land. Also the process of estimating the expenditure that will be incurred on the repair work is going on, they were told.

Now, the villagers are convinced that the politicians had given empty assurances during the election to achieve their goal.

Villagers said that at the Centre and in the state, there is a BJP rule, and if they want the road repair to be done, it is not a big thing for them, and hence there is no alternative than to boycott the election.

When contacted, local panchayat member Rajani Gaonkar said that the local youths are agitated at the failure of the government to fulfil the assurance of repairing the road connecting the village to

Neturlim.

“There are more than 100 voters in our village, including around 30 youths. Since I am the representative of the people, it will be my duty to stand by their decision,” she added.