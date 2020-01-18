Salgaocar FC silences Sporting Clube de Goa

NT NETWORK

Campal

Salgaocar FC scored a convincing 2-0 win over Sporting Clube de Goa to finish on the second spot of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Elite league (Goa Zone) at Don Bosco Oratory ground in Campal on Friday.

FC Goa sits on top of the table and Dempo SC is third at the end of the fourth round.

Sporting Clube de Goa disturbed the Salgaocar citadel when the game was six minutes old through captain Irfan Yadwad who dribbled past the Salgaocar defenders on the left flank and took a shot that glanced past the opponents’ vertical bar. That missed shot at the goal displayed Irfan’s ability to convert half chances into opportunities.

Sporting kept trying to break the Salgaocar defense with Irfan being their main weapon and he almost broke the deadlock eight minutes later with a pile driver that got the best out of Salgaocar goalkeeper Rakshad Rathod who had to dive to his left to avert danger.

If Sporting kept pressing; Salgaocar kept hoping for a counter break. The ball moved from half to half with both keepers needing to be agile. However, Sporting had their third attempt at goal in the 35th minute when Rohit Totad shot from point blank range at Salgaocar keeper Rakshad who once again rose to the occasion.

Just when it looked that Salgaocar were running out of creativity in the centre, Shubham Shirwaikar of Salgaocar FC ran from his own half, with the ball, and after eluding the two Sporting stoppers shot at goal. The ball grazed past Sporting keeper Moin Mansuri before nestling in the nets.

The goal rattled the hosts and Sporting earned a corner, a minute before the break. Irfan stood up to take it to see his intelligent effort being brilliantly judged and saved by the Salgaocar keeper, at the expense of a corner.

Salgaocar were awarded a free kick, a minute later, and they consolidated their lead when captain Perry Perreira directed the free kick into the Sporting box for Shubham to collect it with a diving header 2-0.

The winners trooped for the break with a two goal cushion. Sporting started the second session searching for goals. Defender Allan Peixoto tried hard covering a lot of space on his left flank but, to no avail. Sporting looked at Irfan to break the deadlock and Salgaocar kept him locked, thus making scoring difficult. As time ticked, Sporting Clube kept pressing and the Salgaocar players started falling back in numbers to keep the onslaughts to the minimum. Striker Mehbub Hublikar controlled the pace of the game on his left by moving up and down thus breaking the Sporting rhythm.