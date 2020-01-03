Salgaocar FC pulverise Churchill Brothers FC

NT NET WORK

Nagoa

Salgaocar FC maintained their winning streak after pounding Churchill brothers 5-1 in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Junior League at Panchayat ground, Nagoa on Thursday. The win leaves the winners with nine points from three games, whilst Churchill Brothers FC has none from four games.

Salgaocar FC, who led 4-0 at half time, scored through defender Joasle Fernandes in the 7th and 42nd minute while Flan Crasto found the mark in the 9th minute; Jordan Borges in the 11th minute and substitute Cleaven D’Costa in the 82nd minute.

Churchill Brothers FC pulled a goal back through medio Cyabb

Gonsalves in the 81st minute to salvage some pride.

Dominating the proceedings, in both the sessions of play, Salgaocar FC played like masters on the field scoring three quick goals within a span of eleven minutes of the first half.

Joasle gave Salgaocar the lead in the 7th minute through a knee high shot, off a neat pass from Jordan Borges from the right flank, giving no chances at all to Churchill’s keeper Prakash Joshi.

Flan then buttressed the lead after placing his shot to the far corner of the rival nets when he dodged past two rival defenders to score a great goal, two minutes later.

And, in the next two minutes, Jordan scored Salgaocar FC’s third goal when he tapped the ball inside the nets off a neat pass from play maker Rui Noronha who had a much better evening today.

The match wore on with Salgaocar FC dominating the proceedings but they somehow could not score from easy chances.

Just when the first half was 42nd minutes old, Salgaocar FC made it 4-0 in their favour through Joasle who completed his brace.

Churchill Brothers made only make two haphazard attempts in this first half but when they reached the rival box, they lost ideas and were unable to convert these two opportunities into goals. Cyann and Gavon Sequeira were the culprits on both occasions.

Salgaocar FC’s midfield spread the ball well all over the rival territory, using both the flanks to split the Churchill’s defence time and often.

After scoring four goals in the first half, Salgaocar FC played a relaxed game and the proceedings turned boring and lacklustre

thereafter.

The Salgaocar FC team played it easy in the second session and were content with passing the ball among themselves for long spells and it was in the 81st minute when Churchill Brothers retaliated and pulled a goal back through Cyann Gonsalves, whose 20-yard shot crashed to the far corner of Salgaocar FC nets to beat keeper Rohit Patil.

Salgaocar struck back within the next minute to make the score 5-1 in their favour when substitute Cleaven bulged the nets with a good shot in the 82nd minute.