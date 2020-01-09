Salgaocar FC fight back to silence Sporting Clube de Goa

Duler: Salgaocar FC dented Sporting Clube de Goa’s chances of trying to reclaim the Goa Football Association (GFA)Professional League title with a merited 2-1 win at Duler stadium on Wednesday.

Stephen Satarkar was the man of the evening for his two goals that demarcated the difference between the two teams.

Sporting started more aggressively and took the lead through Marcus Mascarenhas but two late goals by substitute Stephen clearly defined the better of the two.

The first quarter of the match belonged to the young brigade from Vasco who kept the Sporting defenders on their toes with a barrage of attacks.

Salgaocar FC created their first good chance in the 13th minute when Denil Rebello found Devendra Murgaonkar with a headed ball. However, the last named ballooned his try over.

Salgaocar FC defender bottled Sporting foreign recruit Philip with his timely anticipations thus giving the Nigerian little space to play his own game.

As the sporting lads tried to find their feet, Salgaocar FC got their next best chance in the 26th minute when Saeesh Halarnkar strike at the goal from the top of the box pushed for a corner by an ever alert Sporting custodian Melroy.

As Sporting kept soaking the Salgaocar pressure, they hit back through Cajetan who found Stendly Fernandes with a through pass, who in turn, got past Salgaocar defender Stephen Alvares, but could not beat the alert Salgaocar custodian Jason D’Mello who had to dive to his left to thwart danger.

The Flaming Oranje once again came close to scoring just before the halftime mark as a long throw-in by George D’Souza was nicely flicked to Philip by Marcus Mascarenhas but the Nigerian striker saw his header timely fisted over the horizontal bar by keeper Jason.

After being on the receiving end in the first half, the second half saw the sporting lads start with more enterprise and with just four minutes after resumption of play Sporting Clube de Goa took the lead, against the run of play, through Marcus Mascarenhas.

A curling cross by Delton Colaco was coolly headed in by Marcus to momentarily take the sting out of the Salgaocar lads.

Salgaocar FC started hitting back tentatively and their striker got an opportunity to restore parity in the 62nd minute when he had only Sporting keeper Melroy to beat after he received a defence splitting pass from Stephen Satarkar. However, Devendra delayed and the opportunity was wasted.

The Young Salgaocar colts refused to surrender, even after failing on several occasions, and continuously raided the rival citadel and finally managed to find the equaliser in the 84th minute when a long throw-in was nicely collected by Devendra who in turn neatly set up substitute Stephen in the box who calmly shot past rival custodian to make it all square.

The equaliser choked the Sporting lads and when it looked like both teams were going to share the honours, Salgaocar hit back.

Just when the watch hit the ninety minute mark, Godfrey Mascarenhas let go a powerful shot which was blocked by Melroy and the ball travelled towards Stephen who coolly tapped in the ball for the match winner and three points.