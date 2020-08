Exorbitant power bill have given the opposition a cudgel to bludgeon the government already reeling under allegations of mismanaging the fight against Covid 19. However, now water bills are also causing heartburn among common citizens as it is burning holes in already empty pockets.

Bills are coming after 2-3 months, sometimes more. And much higher than the earlier bills. In many cases seen twice the monthly amounts. And the department is insisting that bills be paid as per the due date.