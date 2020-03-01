Russian arrested for growing cannabis in rented Morjim premises

Mapusa: The Pernem police on Sunday arrested a Russian national for illegally cultivating cannabis in rented premises at Morjim in North Goa and seized plants, weighing 33 kg, worth Rs 1.65 crore.

According to police, acting on reliable information, a team led by police inspector Sandesh Chodankar conducted a narcotics raid between 6.50 am and 10.40 am at a rented apartment at Mardiwada in Morjim.

The raiding team arrested the Russian national, who has been identified as Vasily Rakhmanov, 34 years of age, as he was found to be illegally cultivating cannabis plants in his rented apartment and on the terrace of the apartment. The police team conducted a panchanama and seized around 33 kg of cannabis worth Rs 1.65 crore from the premises.

In this connection, the Pernem police has registered an offence against the accused Rakhmanov under section 20 (a) (i) of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Police sources said that the accused arrived in India on November 14 and was residing at Morjim since November 15. They said the accused resided alone in the apartment.

The raiding police team included police sub-inspectors Sanjit Kandolkar, Vivek Halarnkar and police constables Rupesh Korgaonkar, Anand Bhaidkar, Gurudas Mandrekar, Devidas Malkar, Anish Kumar Poke, Mahesh Naik and Deu Sarmalkar.

Under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, North Goa, Utkrisht Prasoon and Sub Divisional Police Officer Edwin Colaco, the Pernem police is further investigating into the case.