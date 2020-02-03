Rs 2.50 lakh worth valuables stolen from house at Tisk-Usgao

Ponda: In a yet another burglary case reported in Ponda taluka, unknown miscreants broke into a house at Avantinagar, Tisk-Usgao and made away with valuables, including foreign currency, all worth Rs 2.50 lakh.

As per information, the burglary occurred in the house of Sebastiao Mendes, a Dubai returnee, who was presently staying at his brother’s place at Ponda due to an accident.

Though his mother visits the house at Usgao, no one has been staying there since the last few months. Taking advantage of it, unknown persons gained entry into the house by removing roof tiles and made away with a LED TV, a gold bracelet of 14 grams, a cooking hotplate, a toaster, a digital camera, cosmetics and soaps, cash of Rs 10,000 and foreign currency notes, all worth around 2.50 lakh.

After a complaint from the owner on Saturday, Ponda police registered the offence under sections 454, 457 and 380 of IPC. As per the house owner, the incident might have occurred between the last 10 days.

It should be noted that in a daylight burglary at Tamsule- Marcel on Tuesday, last week, burglars had made away with valuables worth around Rs 4 lakh from the house of a retired teacher.