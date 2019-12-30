Rosary HSS win big; Fr Agnel HSS lose

Panaji: Goan teams – Fr Agnel Higher Secndary School, Pilar and Rosary Higher Secondary School, Navelim — had mixed results in their respective opening matches of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports being played in Navi Mumbai.

While Fr Agnel HSS went down 2-0 to Shillong College HS in the Senior Boys (Group A) match played on Sunday, Rosary HSS thrashed St Mary’s HSS, Chennai 5-1 in the School Girls (Group B) match played on Saturday.

In other matches, Henryford Nongneng scored a hat-trick for H Elias Memorial School, Shillong as they downed Mamta Modern SSS, Delhi 3-0 in the Junior Boys Group A match. In the other match, Government Oriental High School, Edathanattukara scored in injury time to beat Kamla Devi Public School, Bhopal 1-0.

In group B, ASC Boys Sports School, Bengaluru had a fine day as they sent five shots past the Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun goalkeeper to win the encounter 5-1.

ASC Boys Sports School, Bengaluru edged Chitkara International School, Chandigarh 1-0 in the Senior Boys Group A match while in the Group B tie MSP HSS, Kozhikode had an easy outing against Mamta Modern SSS, Delhi beating them 4-0.