Rosary College observes National Road Safety Week

To mark the 31st National Road Safety Week, the NSS Unit of Rosary College of Commerce and Arts, Navelim organised the activities like door-to-door awareness, poster demonstration and a guest lecture on the theme ‘Bringing change through youth power’.

The door-to-door road safety awareness campaign was conducted by volunteers by distributing pamphlets to the households residing in Navelim village, which carried information on the benefits of wearing a helmet, the significance of important road signs and general rules to be followed by pedestrians and drivers.

Poster demonstration on the theme ‘Road Safety’ was also conducted near the Our Lady of Rosary Church, Navelim. The posters prepared by volunteers carried messages like ‘don’t drink and drive’, ‘wear ISI helmets’, ‘Don’t use mobile phone while driving’, ‘follow traffic signals’, etc. A guest lecture was also organised to create awareness among students about road safety in the college seminar hall. Resource person was head constable at Margao Traffic Cell, Damodar Mistri.

In his address Mistri highlighted the importance of road safety by emphasising on the increasing frequency and severity of road accidents in Goa. He also briefly discussed the various challenges in the transport sector and focused on educating the students about traffic safety.