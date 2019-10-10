Rosary College Navelim clinch title

Panaji: Rosary College, Navelim won the Goa University inter collegiate men football championship as they beat Don Bosco College, Panaji convincingly 4-0 at Navelim Church Ground.

The winners dominated the proceedings from the word go making forrays towards the opposition goal. They were able to break the deadlock early in the game through Ariston Costa in the 10th minute.

Down by a goal Don Bosco responded well and could have equalised through Lyndon Cardozo who was on his way to the goal, if not for a timely intervention by the Rosary defender. Rosary doubled their lead through Kevin Almeida in the 33rd minute.

The second half saw a rejuvenated Don Bosco side with a bright start and could have reduced the margin if not for the crossbar. Rosary scored their third in the 64th min through Standly Fernandes and the fourth was scored by Arren Baretto in the 66th min.

Don Bosco tried to reduce the margin but the agile Rosary keeper was up for the task.

The following awards were handed out at the end of the final: Promising player – Standly Fernandes (Rosary college); Player of the final – Ariston Costa (Rosary college); Player of the championship Allen Fernandes (Don Bosco, Panaji).

Rev Fr Simao Diniz, Principal of Rosary College, Navelim was the The chief guest and distributed prizes.