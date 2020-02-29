Roll, camera, action!

NT BUZZ

The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) in association with the Department of Public Health Dentistry, Goa Dental College and Hospital is organising the fourth Goa Anti-Tobacco Film Festival on May 31 on the occasion of World No-Tobacco Day.

The theme for the festival is ‘Protecting youth from industry manipulation and protecting them from tobacco and nicotine use.’

The aim of this festival is to select ad films in order to spread the message about the harmful effects of tobacco and to also decrease the occurrence of oral cancer and heart disease while promoting the film through non profit screenings. “Indirectly it will also help us in promoting filmmaking and creativity through these films while also impacting the masses. One good film can take people away from tobacco,” said chief executive officer, ESG, Amit Satija.

The objective of organising this festival is to ultimately render Goa smoke free. “We realised that a lot of youth are falling prey to tobacco, the tobacco industry is manipulative through their ads and through movies in which celebrities are shown smoking, and the youth tend to emulate this,” said HOD, Goa

Public Health, Amita Kenkre. The festival will be held in two sections – Goa and National. In the Goan section, the film should be in Konkani, Marathi, Hindi or English language. The film should be produced by Goan individuals, students, educational institutes, social institutes and producers or production houses.

In the National Section, the film should be in Hindi or English language only. The film should be produced by Indian individuals, students, educational institutes, social institutes and producers or

production houses. The duration for both the ad film categories is not more than two minutes. Interested participants can register themselves by April 17 and the last date for the receipt and application forms along with supporting documents is May 15.

The recipient of the first prize will receive `50,000, second prize will receive `30,000 and the third prize will receive `20,000 in the Goan section.

In the National section, the first prize will be `1,00000, second prize is `50,000 and third prize winner will receive `30,000. The award-winning ad films will be used for promotions of ad campaigns of anti-tobacco across cinema, schools, colleges and other government departments’ programme, and on the internet.

(Details: www.esg.co.in)