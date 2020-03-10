Road accidents claim lives of mostly 2-wheeler riders

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Road accidents in the state have claimed mostly the lives of two-wheeler riders, as figures on the accidents have revealed that 61 per cent of those killed in 2019 were two-wheeler riders.

Statistical data has said that 297 persons were killed in road accidents last year, while 262 people lost their lives in 2018.

Of the 297 persons killed in 2019 in road accidents, 183 were two-wheeler riders while 30 were pillion riders of the scooters or motorcycles.

During the period, 50 pedestrians were also killed in the road accidents while 19 vehicle passengers also lost their lives.

Ten drivers, two cyclists and three others were killed in road accidents last year.

There were 3440 road accidents, of which 283 were fatal in nature, the figures have disclosed.

In 2019, over 9.09 lakh traffic rule violators were penalised, which has been an increase of over 1.13 lakh cases compared to 2018.

Police maintained that rash and negligent driving/riding has been the main cause of the road accidents.

Poor road condition has been attributed as another cause of the accidents.

Consequently traffic laws are being strictly enforced by police to check road accidents and fatalities, and special drives are being conducted.

The drives have focused on drunken driving, riding without helmet and driving licence, rash and negligent driving, overspeeding and underage riding/driving.

Emphasis has also been laid on educating and creating awareness through road safety lectures on the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers.

Road safety programmes have been held at public places, schools, colleges etc to create awareness amongst public and students on road safety, police said.