Rising towards excellence

The Bori Utsav 2019 was held at Kharewaddo, Tamshire, Bori and presided over by Konkani writer, Jayanti Naik. Chief guest for the same was educationist, Narayan Desai. At the programme, journalist Suhasini Prabhugaonkar was awarded the Journalist of the Year award in memory of Laxmidas Borkar; poet, R Ramnath was awarded the Kavi Bakibab Borkar Smruti Purasakar; Purnima Usgaonkar was awarded the Bori Dhanvantari Bhushan award in memory of Mabhlu Dotu Borcar; and, founder of Keshav Seva Sadhana, Laxman Behere was awarded the Goa Samaj Seva Puraskar in memory of Rukminibai Balkrishna Borkar. As part of the programme, a fancy dress competition for children, a cooking competition for women as well as a ‘Voice of Bori’ singing competition for the residents of Bori was held.