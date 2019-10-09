Rising dengue cases put Hospicio on its toes

DIANA FERNANDES | NT

Margao: There has been a sharp rise in dengue case in Margao and staffers of the Hospicio Hospital themselves have picked up the disease at the hospital, which have pulled out all the stops to keep outbreak at bay.

Although the city has seen 315 suspected dengue cases, no dengue death has been reported in Margao; the hospital and the urban health centre have put in place a system to deal with the situation.

In fact, a ward of the Margao-based TB Hospital has been kept ready to deal with any exigency.

The medicine ward of the Hospicio has recorded the rise in cases of dengue, which has not only taken in its grip some people of Margao and Salcete villages, but also hospital staffers including security personnel, nurses and cleaning staff.

The staffers on duty at the hospital said that they might have contracted the disease while working at the hospital.

A security guard from Sankhali, three nurses and cleaning staff picked up the disease at the hospital, they said.

Hospicio Hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Ira Almeida confirmed to ‘The Navhind Times’ that there has been a rise in the number of dengue cases, adding that a mechanism has been put in place to deal with any exigency.

“There have definitely been more cases of dengue this year as compared to last year. But everything is well under control… there have been a few complicated cases and no deaths,” Dr Almeida said.

The hospital has also kept a ward at the TB Hospital ready to handle chronic patients so as to get around the scarcity of beds at the Hospicio, she said.

“Chronic patients of the Hospicio Hospital will be shifted to the particular ward of the TB Hospital, where they will continue to get their treatment while the dengue patients will be treated at the Hospicio. The ward at the TB Hospital has been kept standby and can be used whenever the situation arises,” Dr Almeida explained.

The public health department has also been asked to rope in the ESI Hospital in Margao as well, if the situation worsens.

That proposal is being looked at by the government at the moment, she said.

The urban health centre has also been vigilant to keep the disease at bay. The health centre this year dealt with dengue cases reported largely at Aquem, Borda, Housing Board and Madel.

As per procedure, if a confirmed case of dengue is reported, the UHC takes up fogging and anti-larval measures in the particular area and create awareness in the area and surrounding wards.

Factoring in the rise in dengue cases, the UHC has conducted fogging at several places.

“Since there were several cases of hospital staff picking up dengue, the UHC wrote to us and took up anti-larval and fogging measures as well. So far, the health centre has carried out four fogging sessions around the hospital,” Dr Almeida said.

On Monday, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that a total of 315 suspected cases of dengue were reported in Margao, making it the worst affected city in the state.

At a joint meeting held last month with the municipality, the UHC and the Hospicio, the directorate of health services urged the civic body to help the health department in controlling the spread of the disease.