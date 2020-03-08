Rinky, Joshua crowned champs

Peddem: Rinky Dabolkar and Joshua Raposo were crowned champs of elite women’s and men’s categories respectively at the Goa State Boxing Championship 2020 final held at Peddem Boxing hall on Saturday.

In the elite women’s final, Rinky Dabolkar went up against Shanta Burnal where an experience Rinky overpowered her opponent to get the decision her way.

Joshua Raposo beat his opponent Chirag Fatarpekar in the 75-81 kg elite men’s final to emerge the winner.

The day started with the 45-48 kg youth women’s final, where Aarti Chawan of SAI beat Siya Walke of RPBC after she set off her opponent with four counts in the bout.

In the other match, Suman Yadav went up against Tanisha Chawan; where Tanisha dominated throughout with technical prowess and won the title 5-0. In the 64-69 kg youth women’s final, Aashriya Naik bagged gold after beating Jessica Karra 5-0.

Priti Chawan was victorious in the 51-54 kg elite women’s final after she downed her opponent Megan Oran with strong punches to the face beating her 5-0. While in the 57-60 kg final, Ritu Rajpal had to fight hard against an equally tough boxer Uzma Khan where she won the bout 3-2.

Muzammil Koppad won the 46-49 kg youth men’s final against Avinash Math beating him 3-2. While in the 59-52 kg category, Sanjay Kumar was the champ after he beat Roshan Zamir. Gaurish Talwar had a good day against in 64-59 kg final after he beat a hard hitting Abu Talib.

In the 69-75 kg final bout, Toshib Kabnoor just managed to get the decision in his favour after he downed an equally matched Sairaj Pavaskar 3-2. A tall and lanky Manjit Singh outboxed his opponent Pushpinder in the 91+ kg super heavy weight final;

while Arun Maish was declared champ in his bout with Manjunath Patil of STJA.

Gopal Naik won on split decision 3-2 to be crowned champ after he beat Ashok Patil in the 60-64 kg elite men’s final; whereas Sameer Hussainipra beat Santosh Bandivar in the other match.