Rhythm divine

NT BUZZ

A music programme of popular Marathi bhaavgeet titled ‘Chaandanyaat Phirtana’ will be presented on October 23 at Caculo Mall (AC) Hall, Panaji. Conceptualised by Swastik – Panaji, the programme will feature Goan artistes

Pravin Gaonkar and Pallavi Patil singing popular ‘bhaavgeet’ sung by various legendary singers such as Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosale, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Vasantrao Deshpande, Jitendra Abhisheki, Arun Date, Jaivant Kulkarni, Suresh Wadkar, Suman Kalyanpur and Anuradha Paudwal. The artistes will be accompanied by Vishnu Shirodkar on keyboard, Sachin Jagtap on flute, Rohit Bandodkar on tabla, Dhanraj Madkaikar on harmonium, Taranath Hollegadde on side rhythm, Avdhut Chari on handsonic, and Sushil Kumar Dwivedi on guitar. The programme, which is presented by Priority Constructions – Panaji, will be anchored by Sangeeta Abhyankar.