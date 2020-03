Revolutionary Goan plans to start a campaign to cancel illegal voting cards.

On Sunday at a widely attended meeting held at Sancoale, the NGO said that they would start a campaign to demand the cancellation of people who have voting cards at 2 places as they form a major vote bank of many politicians.

Revolutionary Goans convenor Manoj Parab on Sunday appealed to people to provide a list of people in the area who they felt were having illegal voter cards.