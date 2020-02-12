Remembering Bimal Roy

NT BUZZ

The Bimal Roy Film Festival organised by Ganga Zuari Academy (GZA) in association with Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), Panaji and National Film Archive of India (NFAI) was inaugurated at ESG Auditorium I.

Chief guest for the function was Vice Chairman, ESG, Subhash Phal Desai while the guest of honour was daughter of late Bimal Roy, Rinki Roy Bhattacharya. Others present on the dais were president, Ganga Zuari Academy, Bimalendu; and secretary, Ganga Zuari Academy, Amitabh Moitro.

In her address, Bhattacharya thanked ESG, Ganga Zuari Academy and National Film Archive of India (NFAI) for organising such kinds of film festivals. She also thanked the dignitaries and audience present. The inaugural movie that was screened was ‘Parineeta’.