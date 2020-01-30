Relief for Goa mining as SC allows sale of ‘legal’ ore

There is a temporary relief on the mining front. Transportation and export of ore could start immediately, but only till 1st of June. Supreme Court has allowed transporting the legal ore lying on mining plots and at the jetties. Provided the royalty is paid and it has a license to sell.

The petition was filed by Chowgules and Co Pvt Ltd. And as soon as the verdict was delivered on Thursday morning, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant called for a press conference to announce it. The Apex court modified its earlier order banning mining and transportation of iron ore in the state. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi represented Chowgules and Advocate Prashant Bhushan represented Goa Foundation.

