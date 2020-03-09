Reliance Retail sets up mitigation plan for coronavirus

IANS

New Delhi

Reliance Retail has put in place a prevention and mitigation plan for its employees in the coronavirus situation, including avoiding international travel, curbing domestic travel and avoiding mass gatherings.

“Please take note of the measures taken in the Retail business so far on the captioned subject. Your leadership on making all our employees aware on this crucial subject and to keep them safe is critical and appreciated”, said an email put out by the Reliance Retail.

As part of the mitigation plan, travel advisory was issued on February 15 to all business and function heads to exercise discretion and avoid international travel by them and teams.

Another advisory was issued on March 4 to all heads to exercise discretion and avoid international travel by them and teams, curtail non essential domestic travel and avoid mass gatherings. The company has issued posters on 11 steps to avoid getting infected and important Information about coronavirus and Travel Advisory.

Whatsappable posters have been created on the 11 Steps to avoid getting infected and on important information about coronavirus and circulated among all whatsapp groups of employees by the company.

Training video created on 11 Steps to avoid getting infected and uploaded on the RR University. Announcement have been made to make all employees aware of this. In addition, the HR heads of different businesses/functions are having a daily huddle to discuss developments and to share learning and new actions to be taken.

At the stores, hand sanitisers have been provided for employee use. The routine of frequently hand-washing with soap and water has also been established. More orders for sanitisers have been placed with vendors for use in the future. At all office locations, hand sanitisers have been provided.

Cluster managers, Store Managers, HRBPs and trainers are taking regular training and briefing sessions at all stores in order to keep awareness about coronavirus and steps to prevent infection among employees high.

Employees have been encouraged to use MHerePro — the facial recognition and GPS based attendance tool to record attendance instead of biometric devices. Employees who have travelled to international locations with high density of coronavirus infection cases have been advised to work out of home for a period of 14 days.

A digital form has been enabled at all office locations to record the country of origin of all international visitors. The HR heads have been briefed on the information through communication from the Chief Medical Officer on how to handle medical cases which may come.

All have been advised to download JioMeet and have more interactions through VCs and Jio Meet. At the Child Development Centre and Creche, frequent hand washing is being practiced. Hand sanitisers have been kept for the use of parents who are coming to pick up and drop children.

Frequency of cleaning door handles and conference rooms has been increased by our corporate services colleagues, Reliance Retail said.