Regulating online hospitality firms is a challenge for govt

ROHAN SHRIVASTAV | NT

Panaji: Bringing online hospitality companies and travel agencies under the orbit of the state government will be an uphill task for the tourism department.

OYO, Airbnb, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and many more online companies conduct their business in the state. However, they are either based out of Goa or overseas.

It is learnt that they only appoint a team or individuals as the regional head who oversee the business affairs of the company in Goa. A majority of the online companies don’t have an office in the state.

However, some of the online firms working in the tourism sector operate from the leased and franchised hotels, homes and lodge rooms.

These companies act as a broker: they receive commissions for every booking.

It is pertinent to note that these online hospitality firms are also not registered with the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa.

The government has said the online concerns and the operators running homestays will have to mandatorily register their premises with the government, failing which they will be barred from conducting business.

Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar said the government will soon notify the rules framed under the amended Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act 1982 so as to deter bookings in unregistered hotels and rooms by the online hospitality companies.

TTAG president Savio Messias welcomed the move and said the online hospitality companies may affect the hotel industry, adding that the TTAG is not against any concerns doing business, provided they do it fairly.

“Business is always competitive; we are not behaving like a taxi driver. We are not against anyone doing business, but the business has to be done on a level-playing field. We have to adopt technology and go as per the demand of the market. At the same time we are asking them to do it officially and legally by following the due formalities,” Messias said.

He said that once the rules are notified the government should ensure that all illegal premises offering accommodations to tourists are registered with the department.

“The government has to strengthen the hand of enforcement agencies… Merely coming out with laws is of no use. We don’t want laws that will be just a piece of paper. The rules were framed and notified to penalise the people found drinking in public places. But has it been really enforced anywhere in Goa?,” he asked.