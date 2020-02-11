Tuesday , 11 February 2020
Reginaldo opposes ‘urban status’ for 56 villages

February 11, 2020

NT NETWORK

Margao

The Curtorim legislator Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, on Monday,  wrote to  Chief Minister Pramod Sawant,  Revenue Minister  Jennifer Monserrate, and Chief Secretary expressing his strong opposition to the notification issued on urban status for 56 villages including Curtorim and Raia that fall in  the Curtorim constituency

In a press note issued here, Lourenco has stated that “this notification is draconian  by nature and its  motive  is nothing but  destruction of all these exotic villages  by massive  construction to support the unending  hunger of real estate lobby. These lush green villages then would be classified as  CRZ II leading  to all round concretization.”

None of the  concerned legislators, nor the sarpanchas and panchas were  taken into confidence before the notification was issued, he added.

“I urge the Chief Minister and all those concerned  not to play  into the hands of the central  government  by stating  villages have been notified  as per directions of Centre for Census 2021.  We want to maintain the  uniqueness of our villages depicted by its flora and fauna from the time which we have  bequeathed of our forefathers to be passed on for posterity,” he has stated.

He is of the opinion that “the central government and the  state government both have no right to  disturb uniqueness  and the village beauty. The will of the people in opposing  the  said notification has to be respected.”

