Reginaldo opposes ‘urban status’ for 56 villages

Margao

The Curtorim legislator Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, on Monday, wrote to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate, and Chief Secretary expressing his strong opposition to the notification issued on urban status for 56 villages including Curtorim and Raia that fall in the Curtorim constituency

In a press note issued here, Lourenco has stated that “this notification is draconian by nature and its motive is nothing but destruction of all these exotic villages by massive construction to support the unending hunger of real estate lobby. These lush green villages then would be classified as CRZ II leading to all round concretization.”

None of the concerned legislators, nor the sarpanchas and panchas were taken into confidence before the notification was issued, he added.

“I urge the Chief Minister and all those concerned not to play into the hands of the central government by stating villages have been notified as per directions of Centre for Census 2021. We want to maintain the uniqueness of our villages depicted by its flora and fauna from the time which we have bequeathed of our forefathers to be passed on for posterity,” he has stated.

He is of the opinion that “the central government and the state government both have no right to disturb uniqueness and the village beauty. The will of the people in opposing the said notification has to be respected.”