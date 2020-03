Congress MLA Reginaldo Lourenco has raised eyebrows over Chicalim deputy sarpanch Kamla Prasad Yadav. Reginald said Yadav having two voting cards. He votes in Goa and also in UP. Reginald has demanded an inquiry into the matter and threatened to approach the judiciary if the government fails to act.

Reginald said government is giving preference to outsiders ignoring Goans.

He had earlier raised the illegalities committed by Kamala Prasad Yadav in the assembly.