Realising women’s right for an equal future

Aldina Braganza

I am a woman. Tomorrow is a special day for me and my sisterhood. It’s an international celebration for women with a special theme, ‘Generation Equality: Realizing women’s right for an equal future’. All across the globe, in major cities of various states, programmes are going to have speeches that tell us we are equal to men. Our egalitarianism is a fight.

Actually, I am among the lucky few who grew up with privileges that made it hard for me to recognise this dilemma of my worth. I always thought women and men enjoyed equal rights. It was when I raised my voice and said: ‘No’, I became aware of the fine balance of patriarchal control in our privileged lives. The irony was that the people who discriminated were no relations of mine. The judgment came from strangers. Women born in privileges often close their eyes to the reality of subjugation and crimes against women. We live in a cocooned reality, not willing to look beyond what happens outside our world.

I write this article for women who can influence generation equality, for young women, some of who sit in my class, whose worth is measured against the bride she will become. Her education, her hobbies, her culinary skills, her looks are all yardsticks for wife preference.

As women, we may hold hands and confess our trials and then feel consoled by the softness of each other’s hearts. But then we go back to our reality. That’s the difference. That’s the reality that I cannot comprehend. A shadow of patriarchy looms overhead no matter where she goes. From a young age she learns many truths.

In the streets, the eyes that are meant to behold and feel the wonder of the world teaches her lessons of power. He stares at her face shamelessly, eyes her body as though it was served food, waiting to be eaten for his pleasure. I watch as my sister lowers her eyes out of fear. Wrapping the cloth that is meant to protect her modesty, the dupatta strangles her. She prefers not to fight. Instead she succumbs. She lets him delight. At least I am safe she thinks. She hurries down the road to escape the humiliation.

She waits for her bus. As she steps in, she folds her body as a protective amour. She learned this trick young. Yet this bhai saab pretends to be sleeping on her shoulder, caressing her body with his weight. All she does is turn around and hope the journey ends.

I watch as she washes my dishes, ignoring the scar that has blackened her eyes.

Are we naïve to the sounds of patriarchy? What do we teach our young children at home? Who trains these men to behave the way they do? It’s easy to blame the society around us, but what role models are we for our children?

Patriarchy starts at home – in the kitchen, the dining room and the bedroom. How you treat your women is the way your son will treat another’s daughter.

For generation equality to exist we need to discuss it with our family. We need to break the mold that defines patriarchal traditions.

Your daughter is your child. She has her own dreams and desires if you let her explore it. Your house help needs to be asked how she feels to be born a woman. Does she have her own voice or has it always to be reciprocated with a slap? Tell her she has rights, the law, if you know it. Tell her that she should stop making the distinction between her son and daughter if she wants the cycle to break. Maybe all she might feel is listened to. But deep in her subconscious mind she will know that one day when the pain is unbearable, she can say no.

When you travel in a bus or at a public place and see a young girl wrap herself in shame teach her to open her shoulders and fight back. Teach the sleeping beast to stand straight. And most importantly teach your girl to look back in the eye and regain her worth. Let’s not fool ourselves and say we are born in Goa and we are different. Yes, we are definitely luckier than many women in India who have it really bad, but we have our own fights.

Tomorrow I join the YWCA sisterhood to prove a point of our worth. I join them in celebrating International Women’s Day with a saree walk/run. It’s a small demonstration that we don’t need to wear pants to assert our equality. We keep our image and we join the fight saying I am equal.

Meet us at 7 a.m. in front of the Hospicio Hospital, Margao to pledge generation equality.

Come join our fight.

(Writer is a clinical psychologist, psychotherapist and the HOD of psychology at Carmel College for Women)