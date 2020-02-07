Real estate industry ‘disappointed’

Panaji: The Goan real estate industry, on Thursday, expressed dissatisfaction over the State Budget 2020-21. According to Nilesh Salkar, president of CREDAI-Goa, “The industry is really disappointed.”

Salkar said, “The real estate sector is the favourite whipping boy of all governments. Instead of easing the pressure on the sector, the government is trying to dig our grave.”

The Budget proposes to increase the conversion fees under Land Revenue Code and rationalise the categories of land on which conversion fees will be charged.

Salkar said that the proposal is likely to increase the cost of land.

“Values of land appear to have been increased. With no details as yet, builders will have to wait for the fine print,” he said.

CREDAI during the pre-budget meeting with the government had asked for two reliefs, viz rationalisation of stamp duty on power of attorney and collection of infrastructure tax at the time of occupancy certificate instead of at the time of construction

licence.

“Both the requests have not been heard,” said the state president of CREDAI.

He added that both the demands would have given a boost to construction activities.

“However, now it is going to be a pot-holed road.”

The budget also proposes to increase the stamp duty on affidavits from Rs 50 to Rs 100. According to the real estate body, the increase in stamp duty does not look like it is on property transactions, and therefore, would not impact the industry.