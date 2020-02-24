Rape case against Tejpal: girl’s cross-examination rescheduled

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

The cross examination of the girl in the alleged rape case involving Tehelka founder and former editor Tarun Tejpal, which was scheduled for Monday, has been reschedule and is now fixed on February 27.

Meanwhile, cross-examination of other witness will continue before the additional district and session’s court at Mapusa on Tuesday.

The cross examination of the victim was scheduled to be continued on Monday however it was reschedule as the victim did not appear before the court citing

health issue.

Following this, the cross-examination was rescheduled to February 27. The court is likely to record examination of other witness in the case on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that Tejpal was booked for allegedly raping a junior colleague in a lift of five-star hotel during an event in 2013.

On November 22, 2013, Goa police had taken suo moto cognisance of the incident and lodged an FIR against Tejpal.

Subsequently on November 28, 2013, the accused had traveled down and on November 30 was arrested by police and later released on bail.

In this connection, charges under various sections including rape were framed against Tejpal by the Mapusa court and he had pleaded not guilty and trial had begun.

Tejpal’s advocate had moved petition under Section 327(3) to keep media and other people away from court proceedings hence in-camera trial is being

conducted.