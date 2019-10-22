Rangoli competition to be held at Mapusa

NT BUZZ

The 24th All Goa Rangoli Competition organised by Shri Dev Ghateshwar Devasthan Trust, Khorlim, Mapusa will be held at ‘Sateri Prekshagar’ on October 28.

The competition will be held in two categories: open and ladies/children. The participants have to complete their Rangoli design between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

In the open category, first prize of `5000 and trophy; second prize of `3000 and third prize of `2000 will be awarded. While in ladies/children category, first prize of `3000 and trophy; second place of `2000 and third place of `1000 will be awarded

Consolation prizes will also be awarded in both categories. Prize distribution will be held on the same day at 9 p.m. near Usapkar Cafe point, Khorlim.

(Details: 9422062806/ 9923385818)