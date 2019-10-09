Rajnath receives first Rafale fighter jet from France

Merignac (France): The Rafale multi-role fighter jets will boost India’s air dominance exponentially, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday as he formally took delivery of the first of the 36 long-awaited French-made aircraft acquired by the Indian Air Force at a ceremony here.

Singh attended the handover ceremony along with his French counterpart Florence Parly at aircraft maker Dassault Aviation facility in Merignac, southwestern France.

The minister performed a shastra puja on the new aircraft as he emblazoned it with an ‘Om’ tilak and laid flowers and a coconut, just before he was to take off in it for a sortie in the newly-acquired two-seater jet.

Singh, who changed into combat flight gear for the sortie after puja, said the aircraft will enhance the Indian Air Force combat capability massively – intended only for self-defence.

“We do not purchase arms and other defence equipment to threaten any country but to increase our capabilities and strengthen our defences,” 68-year-old Singh said.

“I had never imagined that I would be flown at supersonic speed; a very comfortable and smooth flight during which I was able to observe the many capabilities of the jet, its air-to-air and air-to-ground combat capabilities,” he said, describing his sortie as a memorable and once in a lifetime experience.

“I have been told that the French word Rafale means andhi in Hindi or gust of wind. I am sure that the aircraft will live up to its name,” he said.

The RB001 Rafale, denoting the initials of Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Bhadauria who played a key role in striking the deal for the jets in his previous role as IAF deputy chief, was unveiled with the Indian tricolour as its backdrop.

“Today marks a new milestone in the Indo-French strategic partnership and indeed a new high in the bilateral defence cooperation. Such achievements encourage us to do more and that will be on my agenda when I meet minister Parly today,” Singh said, in reference to the annual Indo-French Defence Dialogue scheduled for Tuesday evening.

“This is a historic and landmark day for the Indian Armed forces, which reflects the depth of strategic partnership between India and France. Today marks Vijayadashami – the victory of good over evil – as also the 87th Indian Air Force Day. And therefore a symbolic day in so many ways,” he added.

Parly described the Rafale as a symbol of the best France has to offer India to protect its sovereignty and also of the French commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“It is no coincidence that this ceremony falls on Dussehra and also the Indian Air Force’s 87th anniversary. It is a reflection of the paramount importance we give to our cooperation with India,” said Parly.

This range of Rafale fighter jets have been specially designed to meet the needs of the IAF, which its manufacturer described as a new step in the company’s long-standing relationship with India.

“The history of our relationship started in 1953 with delivery of Toofani for the Indian Air Force and since then we have had a continuous and unfailing commitment to this country, supported by successive French governments,” said Eric Trappier, CEO of Dassault Aviation.