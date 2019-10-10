Raitura pile 5-goal misery over Shiroda YC

Panaji: Astle Colaco scored a fine double as Raitura SC registered a 5-1 win over Shiroda Youth Club in the Goa Football Association Third Division League played at Astro turf ground, Fatorda, on Wednesday.

In a one sided affair, Raitura led 3-0 at the break, opening their scoring in the 16th minute through Movil Almeida. Samson Rebello doubled the account in the 33rd minute before Shawn D’Souza netted the third for the winners just before the breather.

In the second half, Astle Colaco further inflated the tally at the hour mark. With 10 minutes left on the clock, Shiroda Youth Club pulled a goal back in the 81st minute through Elias Colaco. Astle Colaco scored the fifth goal in the 90+1st minute.

At Cavelossim ground: Carmona Sports Club and Ambelim Sports Club played out a 2-2 draw. Eltrin Viegas scored both the goals for Carmona SC while Ambelim managed to net through Ralief Pinto and Nial Cardozo.

At Tilamola ground: Assis Dias scored a fine double to help United Boys of Ambaulim beat Fr Agnelo Youth Sports Club Paroda 2-1. Master Menezes pulled a goal back for Fr Agnelo YSC.

At Chapora ground: Benny XI SC hit Holiday SC for a tennis score with a 6-1 win.

Michail Dias and Manthan Parwar scored a brace each for the winners. Vikranth Mangueshkar and Leon Kerketta were the other scored for Benny XI. Paresh Viagnakar netted the consolation for Holiday SC.

Holiday SC were reduced to 10 men after Fidelsh D’Souza got booked twice and received marching orders in the 33rd minute.

At Siolim ground: ABC Arambol scripted a thrilling 4-3 win over FC Siolim.

Lavnan N gave Arambol a 33rd minute lead but FC Siolim restored parity in the 44th minute.

In the second half, Anil Dessai put Siolim ahead in the game but Astle Fernandes equalised for Arambol. At the hour mark, Arambol surged ahead through Gaslie Corriea but this time Siolim made it all square through P Naik.

Errol Mendes scored the match winner for Arambol in the 86th minute and soon in the 87th minute Anil Dessai received his second booking and was expelled from the game.